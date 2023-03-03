‘We’re In An Information War’: Mollie Hemingway Accuses Government Agencies Of Censoring Americans

Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway said Friday “an information war” was being “waged by government agencies” during the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Something needs to be done about Big Tech, and, frankly, the — the typical conservative response is insufficient. Typically conservatives will say, ‘There’s nothing we can do about this destruction of the country, because they’re a private company.’ No, they’re more like another country,” Hemingway said during a panel discussion. “They’re more like another government. And they are so powerful, and they have such an outsized effect on our — you know, on the freedom of our elections, on the security of our elections, on our ability to just be free people and debate the truth.” (RELATED: ‘Take Aim’: Adam Schiff Threatens Big Tech Unless They Censor More Content)

Twitter censored an October 2020 report by the New York Post about the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, blocking the New York Post from accessing its account.

“Something must be done. And I sure hope your colleagues are going to wake up and realize that something really needs to be done there,” Hemingway said.

Journalists Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss and Michael Shellenberger reported on the extent of how Twitter censored conservatives, including at the behest of the FBI, in a series of releases initially posted on the social media site starting Dec. 2. The FBI reportedly paid Twitter $3.5 million between October 2019 and February 2021.

“We’ve had some reporting recently about this Disinformation Inc, it’s a global billionaire-funded operation to say that if you are The New York Times,’and you lie for years about the Russia collusion hoax, you’re good media,” Hemingway added. “And if you expose what The New York Times is doing, well, you can’t be trusted. They give that information to advertisers and other people like social — like search engines, and it ends up being that. The New York Times gets to grow and the conservative media is declining.”

The State Department funded multiple foreign think tanks that labeled conservative media as “disinformation” and encouraged advertisers to demonetize them, according to reports.

“We’re in an information war, and it’s being waged by government agencies, they are funding some of these things,” Hemingway said.

