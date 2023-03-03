REPORT: Second-Rate NFL Quarterback Daniel Jones Has A Lot Of Nerve Asking For Aaron Rodgers Money

Quarterback Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is apparently looking to get paid superstar level money on his next contract, according to reports.

The second-rate quarterback is reportedly asking for more than $45 million dollars per season, according to Pro Football Talk.

Report: Giants, Daniel Jones making progress in contract talks. https://t.co/pud1f3lad3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 3, 2023

The money that Jones is asking for is close to the level of Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has two more years on his deal with Green Bay and is expected to make $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million in 2024, according to NFL.com.

With that in mind, there’s no way in HELL that Jones deserves to make as much as Rodgers, who is a four-time league MVP. I wouldn’t pay Jones more than the league minimum, never mind money that would make him among the richest athletes in the game. (RELATED: ‘Tired Of Y’all Lyin’: Ravens Receiver Hits Back At Team Ownership, Apologizes)

In 2022, Jones threw the football for 15 touchdowns and had a little more than 3,200 yards passing. On top of that, he ran the ball for 708 yards and 7 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. His numbers were good at best, but nowhere near great. He followed his 2022 campaign by winning a playoff game against the overrated Minnesota Vikings and then getting shellacked in Philadelphia by the Eagles, 38-7.

His asking price is way too high for a player who has won just one postseason game in his career. The Giants would be stupid to pay him over $45 million per year. They could use that sort of money to bolster up their defense and find better offensive linemen instead.

Until Jones starts slinging the football for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns per season, I don’t think he deserves to be paid a max contract like he’s wishing for. He simply doesn’t deserve it.