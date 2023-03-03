‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan To Directly Support Cousin’s Bid In Local Sheriff Race

“Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan is hitting up Waco, Texas, to support his cousin’s bid for reelection in the sheriff’s race, according to multiple reports published Thursday.

Sheridan’s cousin is McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, who has been in the position for 10 years, according to KWTX. McNamara just announced that he’s running for reelection, so Sheridan apparently suggested that now was a great time to host a fundraising party.

“It’s going to be a relaxed atmosphere with dinner, dancing, and live music. Taylor will be the guest speaker. I’m just honored that he would take the time to do this,” McNamara said of the political festivities. The party is invitation only, according to the outlet. McNamara said that he really wished “we could invite everyone, but we are already expecting a big crowd, so we had to make it invitation only.”

Get ready for even more Yellowstone https://t.co/DAaZc5oq1A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2023

McNamara and Sheridan reportedly spent a lot of time together prior to the latter’s writing career hitting the stratosphere with hits like “Hell or High Water,” “Wind River” and his television development deal with Paramount Network.

“We get together when we can. I’m really looking forward to seeing him and his wife. This will be a good time,” McNamara noted. (RELATED: Details On Multiple Upcoming Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Drop Online)

The fundraising party will take place Friday night at Turner Ranch in Waco. The outlet hinted that some of Sheridan’s cast from “Yellowstone” will be in attendance. But it’ll just be a quick visit for Sheridan, who has events in Fort Worth early Saturday morning, according to McNamara.