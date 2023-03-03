James ‘Tim’ Norman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Orchestrating Murder Of His Nephew: US Attorney’s Office

Reality TV star James “Tim” Norman was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the shooting death of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Norman is known for starring on the reality television show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” Norman, 43, was found guilty in September 2022 of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the March 14, 2016 incident that left his nephew dead, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri.

JUST IN: Former Sweetie Pie’s star Tim Norman has been sentenced to life in federal prison. The judge said it was a “cold blooded premeditated planned execution” of his nephew. pic.twitter.com/yyfXuGwjTv — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) March 2, 2023

Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN Network’s reality TV show, which documented the family’s food business for nine seasons between 2011-2018.

Norman arranged his nephew’s murder in an effort to cash out a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance policy, according to the press release. (RELATED: REPORT: Gunmen Target Lionel Messi And His Family In Brazen Attack)

“Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said at the sentencing hearing Thursday, the press release continued. “And the measure of someone’s character is what they do when they think no one is watching.”

“When he thought no one was watching, he planned the execution of his nephew and carried it out,” Danis added.

The life insurance policy included “numerous false statements regarding Montgomery’s income, net worth, medical history, employment and family background,” according to a separate press release from Sept. 16, 2022.

Co-defendants Travell Anthony Hill, Terica Taneisha Ellis and Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam have all pleaded guilty in the murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.