‘Democracy Means Nothing To Democratic Leaders’: Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Mercenaries’ Pursuing ‘The Power Of The Office’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped “mercenaries” surrounding Democratic Sens. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania and Dianne Feinstein of California Friday, saying they were in pursuit of “the power of the office.”

“Voters voted for her, assuming she would be aware of her surroundings and maybe keep their best interest in mind. But, no, nobody in the party cares because representative democracy means nothing to Democratic leaders,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said about Feinstein, who seemed unaware her staff had announced she was not seeking re-election. “They don’t mind if you know they feel that way. So, that’s how Washington actually works. But even by those low standards it has been a little bracing to watch the short political career of John Fetterman unfold.” (RELATED: ‘We Are Not God’: Tucker Calls Out Democrats For Launching ‘Open War With Nature’)

WATCH:

“Fetterman got to Washington in January and within a month, suffered a mental breakdown so severe that he wound up in the psych ward where he remains tonight,” Carlson said. “We are not mocking John Fetterman. Of course, we feel for him sincerely, but the mercenaries in his orbit very much including his wife Gisele should be ashamed of what they have done.”

Fetterman defeated Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in November for the Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Fetterman was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Feb. 15 to undergo inpatient treatment for depression.

A top Fetterman aide told the New York Times that Fetterman’s continued campaigning for the Senate seat after a March 2022 stroke may have caused permanent damage, contradicting a letter released by Fetterman’s campaign last year.

Carlson said the same approach defined the 2020 presidential campaign run of Joe Biden, who recently had a cancerous lesion removed Friday. Nearly half of Democrats polled by Yahoo and YouGov said they did not think Biden was fit to serve a second term.

“Joe Biden’s campaign was never about Joe Biden. He could have been anyone, dull or sharp, old or young, alive or dead. The candidate himself was irrelevant,” Carlson said. “What mattered was the power of the office. Democrats just wanted the seat.”

