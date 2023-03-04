Gas Tanker Explodes On Maryland Highway, Killing One

An overturned gas tanker exploded on a Maryland highway Saturday, killing the driver and damaging multiple homes in the vicinity, authorities say.

U.S. Route 15 near Frederick was closed in both directions after a gas tanker overturned, sending flames and smoke billowing into the air. Though Maryland State police aren’t sure what caused the truck to overturn, the flames from the wreckage damaged multiple vehicles and homes in the vicinity of the crash, WTOP reported.

Fredrick, Maryland Tanker Truck Fire Explosion on US15 with house fire on Rte. 15 Update: The fire is now extinguished. The home only had damage to yard vegetation. Frederick County Maryland route 15 @ppv_tahoe #ppv_tahoe pic.twitter.com/WxmcS8vimI — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) March 4, 2023



Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe told the Frederick News Post that about 8,650 gallons of fuel were involved in the fiery wreck, but assured that all hazardous materials were contained before they reached Carroll Creek, a tributary for the Monocacy River that runs through Frederick. (RELATED: Residents Evacuate, Shelter In Place After Toxic Spill On Arizona Highway)

Bradd Hammond revealed that he was sitting in his kitchen when the accident occurred, telling the outlet he thought a truck hit the house, before he ran outside and saw it completely engulfed in flames. Though the fire was only feet from Hammond’s home, the wind blew the flames away from his house.

Local resident Ben MacShane was alerted to the fire by his two young children and immediately went to work spraying down his yard and home with water in an effort to protect it from the flames, the outlet reported.