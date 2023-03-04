Eagles Wide Receiver Robbed At Gunpoint

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in Maryland.

Two suspects approached Pascal, 28, in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, his hometown, when two suspects approached him in the 5300 block of Manor Drive around 2:25 a.m., according to police, multiple outlets reported. Upper Marlboro is a suburb of Prince George’s County, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint by two men in Prince Georges County, MD yesterday morning at around 2:25AM, where they demanded his belongings. Pascal was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said, per 6ABC. pic.twitter.com/cXnqmKnc00 — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 4, 2023

After the suspects demanded his property, Pascal gave up his diamond necklace, police said, WCAU-TV reported. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Held At Gunpoint, Robbed Of $100,000 In NYC Apartment Building)

“The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal. We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine,” the Philadelphia Eagles said in a written statement, according to multiple outlets.

Pascal attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro and played college football at Old Dominion University, where he was the program’s all-time leading receiver. Pascal recorded two catches for 11 yards in Super Bowl LVII and had 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown in the 2022 season.

Police are working on identifying and finding the suspects.