Suspect In Alleged Carjacking Opens Fire On Police Officers During Car Chase

A suspect allegedly shot at police officers while driving away after carjacking a pickup truck.

The 44-year-old California carjacker was chased by Chino Police Department officers Friday at 2:23 p.m., according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Police initially responded to a call about a reckless driver. Before the carjacking, the unidentified suspect allegedly crashed into a vehicle and refused to stop. He pulled into a Shell gas station in Corona, where he allegedly stole the pickup truck.

In the carjacked truck, the suspect sped through several counties, starting in Riverside County and continuing through San Bernardino, Orange County and Los Angeles County.

The suspect allegedly stopped on the 91 Freeway before the 55 Freeway to shoot at officers, who returned fire. The pursuit continued with two other shooting incidents, one leaving the suspect’s windshield pelted with bullet holes.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into another vehicle in Harbor City, then slammed into a pole. Six officers tackled the suspect to take him into custody after another failed carjacking attempt.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound as he was captured. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police have not identified the suspect by name, but he reportedly has a violent criminal history.