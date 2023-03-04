Tom Sizemore Dead At Age 61

Famous actor Tom Sizemore, best known for playing the role of Sgt. Mike Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan,” died Friday at the age of 61, according to ABC News.

Sizemore’s family made the tough decision to pull the actor off life support after he suffered a brain aneurysm at his home Feb. 18, TMZ reported Tuesday. Doctors later identified the aneurysm as being the result of a stroke, according to the outlet. Police were called to his aid at 2 a.m. that day after someone discovered Sizemore unresponsive in his residence, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital, TMZ reported.

Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago said the actor remained in critical care in a coma without any signs of improvement until the time of his death, according to the outlet.

There was a period in the nineties where the mere presence of Tom Sizemore in the cast indicated this movie would be a little better than most. pic.twitter.com/UAgk6AuQQY — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 28, 2023

Prior to his death, Lago requested privacy to allow Sizemore’s loved ones to process their grief, TMZ reported.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them,” the manage told the outlet.

Sizemore’s long-standing career in the world of entertainment included his legacy as the “it” man of the 90s. The actor held a series of memorable roles during that time, and was perhaps best recognized for his role in the World War II movie, “Saving Private Ryan.”

He also showcased his talents in “The Relic,” “True Romance” and “Bringing Out the Dead,” alongside his famous co-stars Nicolas Cage and Martin Scorsese.

Sizemore’s other credits include “Heat,” “Natural Born Killers,” “Pearl Harbor,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Lock Up,” “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “True Romance” and “Strange Days.” (RELATED: Famous Actor From ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Dead At Age 78)

Sad news. Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized in critical condition, in a coma, since suffering a brain aneurism on February 18. His doctors say “there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision”. pic.twitter.com/hAnpwXNBDS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 28, 2023

Sizemore also dabbled on the small screen with roles in the TV series “Twin Peaks” as well as “Cobra Kai.” The 2022 movie “The Legend of Jack and Diane” was one of Sizemore’s last films.

Sizemore’s personal life was reportedly riddled with issues such as addiction to cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, and the actor ran into some issues with the law for drug possession as well as domestic abuse, according to the New York Post.

He is survived by his two children Jagger Sizemore, and Jayden Sizemore.