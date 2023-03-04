Second Norfolk Southern Train Derails In Ohio As Residents Asked To Shelter In Place

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clark County Ohio on Saturday, and residents have been asked by authorities to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency released a statement on Facebook advising residents within 1,000 feet of the trail derailment to shelter in place and avoid state route 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park. (RELATED: ‘Evacuate Us!’: Tensions Boil Over Between East Palestine Residents And Norfolk Southern At Town Hall)

🚨#BREAKING: Hazmats crews are heading massive train derailment site with residence told to shelter in place 📌#Springfield | #Ohio Currently A larger emergency response along with hazmat crews are underway to a massive train derailment in Springfield, Ohio where approximately… https://t.co/reKZVZdr6Q pic.twitter.com/Wupxv1oDo9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 5, 2023

“The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents within 1,000 feet of a train derailment at Ohio 41 near the Prime Ohio Business Park to shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution,” the agency said. “We ask that all residents in need of travel to Ohio 41 find alternate routes. Local and state officials are on scene, including the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Fire Rescue Division and the Springfield Police Department.”

Approximately 20 cars of a 212-car Norfolk Southern train traveling south of Springfield Ohio derailed on Saturday night, according to local outlet WDTN. None have been reported injured and none of the cars were carrying deadly chemicals.

The train derailment resembles the earlier accident in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern train carrying deadly chemicals derailed on Feb. 3. Days later, a controlled burn of the chemicals was carried out to prevent an explosion, releasing toxic fumes into the environment and forcing residents to temporarily leave their homes.

Civilians and workers in East Palestine have continued reporting illnesses despite state and federal officials telling residents that the town’s water and air are not contaminated.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw announced he is selling stock in the company to fund scholarships for high school students in East Palestine. Shaw previously took criticism from residents for not showing up to the town’s first town hall meeting after the train derailment because of alleged threats to his safety.