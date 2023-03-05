‘Some B*tch-A** Sh*t’: Chris Rock Rips Will Smith, Addresses Oscars Slap In New Netflix Special

Chris Rock dominated the first-ever Netflix live-streamed event Saturday and slammed Will Smith for slapping him at the 2022 Oscars.

Rock ripped into Smith, tearing him a new one for his actions, which ultimately led to Smith’s 10-year ban from all Academy Award ceremonies. Rock dove right in to the insults by comparing Smith to former rapper and convicted felon Suge Knight.

“You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith,” he said. “Everybody knows! Everybody fucking knows! Yes, it happened. I got smacked,” Rock said. “A year ago, I got slapped at the fucking Oscars by this motherfucker and people are like, ‘Did it hurt?'” he said. “It still hurts! I got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ear!” Rock said.

Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the Oscars before Smith infamously walked up to the stage and slapped him. He reminded the audience that Pinkett-Smith started rousing with him first- well before the incident occurred- when she made comments about his skills as a host.

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a fuck? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said. “That’s what the fuck happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this bitch. She started this shit. Nobody was pickin’ on her,” Rock said.

He went on to credit himself for not being publicly reactive for the sake of gaining press.

“But I’m not a victim. You will never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying,” Rock said.

He then laced into Smith for being a supreme bully.

“Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. We are not the same size,” Rock said. “This guy does his movies with his shirt off!”

“Will Smith played Muhammed Ali in a movie,” Rock continued. “You think I auditioned for that part? I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City.’ I played a piece of corn in “Pootie Tang”…even in animation, he’s bigger. I’m a zebra, he’s a shark.” (RELATED: Will Smith Leans Into His Tainted Reputation In Newly Released Video)

Thanks for watching with us #ChrisRockLive pic.twitter.com/NouILAr357 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) March 5, 2023

Fans roared with laughter as Rock called out Smith for his wild behavior, after having maintained his silence on the matter for nearly a full year.

Some parts of Rock’s monologue took a dig at Smith’s character, and he also took a few good shots at Pinkett-Smith.

“And for people who don’t know what everybody knows — Will Smith, his wife was fucked her son’s friend,” Rock said.

“Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any ‘entanglements,” he said.

The reference was a verbal slap to Pinkett-Smith’s 2020 revelation that she had an affair, that she labeled “an entanglement” with singer August Alsina during her marriage to Smith.

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me, okay?” Rock said.

He told the audience “everybody in the world” called Smith a “bitch” for tolerating that situation.

“Everybody. And who’s he hit? Me, a n*gga he knows he can beat. That is some bitch-ass shit,” Rock said.

He closed off with an explanation as to why he didn’t hit Smith back.

“Because I was raised,” Smith said.

“You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people.”

Rock then dropped the mic and soaked up his standing ovation.