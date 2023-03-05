CPAC Straw Poll Shows Kari Lake As Vice Presidential Favorite

It looks like GOP voters might want more Kari Lake.

Failed Arizona Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won a straw poll at CPAC which asked attendees for their top Vice Presidential choice on the 2024 ticket. Lake won 20% of the vote, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 14%. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley came in 3rd at 10%

Lake attended CPAC where she gave a speech detailing her belief that the “America First” agenda could help the country:

“I have complete faith, and I have complete confidence that this country can and will get things back on track,” Lake said.

In the same speech, Lake also claimed that she was offered money to leave politics.

Last week, somebody came to her house and tried to buy @KariLake out of politics. But @KariLake can’t be bought. “There is no price that I would sell out my country for.” pic.twitter.com/QGIccw1gLC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 4, 2023

“This person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back East,” Lake said, “They want me out of politics. But what a minute, I thought already stopped us? Why are they so afraid, I thought they already stopped our movement.”

Since her November 2022 election loss, Lake has claimed that the election was stolen from her. Lake’s case has been rejected by Maricopa County and the Arizona Court of Appeals. Legal experts have said her case has little chance of victory at the Supreme Court.