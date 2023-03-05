Dem Presidential Challenger Accuses DNC Of ‘Rigging’ Primary System For Biden

Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential race Marianne Williamson accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Sunday of “rigging” the primaries in favor of President Joe Biden.

Williamson announced Saturday she would again run for president, making her the first Democrat to announce a run this cycle. Williamson spoke about economic injustice and called for universal health care, paid family or sick leave, tuition free education and a guaranteed wage.

ABC’s “This Week” aired an interview with Williamson in which she alleged that the DNC is rigging the primary. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous’ And ‘Undemocratic’: Marianne Williamson Blasts James Carville’s Comments About Democrats Backing Biden)

“The DNC should not be rigging this system,” Williamson said. “They don’t even pretend anymore. They’re not even covert about their swaying the primary season. They’re very overt about it.”

Williamson cited the DNC’s decision to move New Hampshire from the first spot of the Democrats’ primary election season and replace it with South Carolina, where Biden performed well in 2020. Biden backed the DNC’s plan.

“It should be the voters who decide,” Williamson said. “It should not be the DNC that decides.”

Williamson announced her bid for the Democratic nomination in January 2019 but dropped out less than a year later due to lack of support. She later endorsed Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who also lost.

Williamson also critiqued the DNC in 2020, saying the DNC failed to mention “actual policy to help end systemic racism” during their convention.