Body Of Missing Dad Found Days After He Vanished

The body of a missing Georgia father who vanished in late February in Louisiana was found Monday morning, authorities announced.

Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen at Happy’s Irish Pub on Feb. 23 after he and a client attended a Louisiana State University basketball game.

Millard “was found deceased this morning around 3:34 a.m., in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said. “The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy results.”

Millard was visiting Baton Rouge for a 24-hour work visit and was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, a black shirt, and blue jeans. Millard last spoke to his wife shortly before the basketball game when he FaceTimed her to show her his seats. Millard and the client then went to the pub which was a block away from the hotel he was staying at. Millard was last seen leaving the pub. (RELATED: Teen’s Body Found After She Vanishes From School In ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances)

Millard was reported missing after he failed to show up the following morning to meet clients at a job site. His clients contacted authorities when he failed to show and police conducted a welfare check on his hotel room, with hotel staff saying it appeared his room went unused the night before.

Millard’s cell phone was recovered four blocks away from the hotel prior to his body being found, though one of his cards was used after his disappearance, which his wife then canceled.

An investigation into Millard’s death remains ongoing.