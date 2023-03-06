REPORT: Cher Is Making New Music With Her Much Younger Boyfriend

Cher is reportedly creating new music, and the new sounds include a collaboration with her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” the legendary singer said to E! in an unreleased interview. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that, Cher said. “He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that,” she told E! in an interview set to air March 6 at 11pm. Cher also made a bombshell revelation during her interview at the “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” taping by letting fans know she’s gearing up for a world tour.

The music icon expressed excitement and pride over her new project, and seemed absolutely smitten by the fact that she was able to take her personal relationship to the next level by producing music with her main squeeze.

“I think like any artist,” Cher said to E! ”

“When you’ve got something good, you’re excited,” she teased. (RELATED: Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With Photo Of Diamond Ring)

Cher’s decades-long career in the music industry continues to go strong. The hit-maker said plans are already in place for her tour and she is preparing to showcase more than just her new music. She’s also on a mission to look her best as she hits the world’s biggest stages with Edwards.

“I’m trying to get myself in shape,” Cher said to E!

Cher and Edwards have been romantically connected since November 2022 and have been openly sharing their love and adoration for one another on social media.