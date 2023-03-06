College Student Allegedly Urinates On Fellow American Airlines Passenger, Gets Arrested When Flight Lands In India

A passenger on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was arrested Saturday for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger, Asian News International (ANI) reported Sunday.

Delhi Police said the passenger was arrested upon arrival and released on bail, according to ANI. The passenger, a college student in the United States, was reportedly flying to India to attend his sister’s wedding.

An American Airlines statement obtained by the outlet noted “that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board.”

The airline continued that the passenger “was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G.”

An airport official stated that the pilots on the American Airlines flight contacted air traffic control in New Delhi to request security upon arrival, ANI reported. (RELATED: Bank Executive Fired After Allegedly Urinating On Flight Passenger)

An American Airlines spokesperson told FOX Business that law enforcement officials eventually met the flight, operating as AA Flight 292, at Indira Gandhi International Airport shortly before to 10 p.m. local time.

An American Airlines Aircraft nearly collided with a Delta Air Lines flight on the ground in January while a ground crew member in December 2022 was killed after reportedly being “ingested” by the engine of an aircraft operating a regional service on behalf of the airline.