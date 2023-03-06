Little Girl Throws Rocks, Sand At Wild Sea Lion. Lifeguard Kicks Her Off Beach

A lifeguard was caught on camera asking a little girl to leave the beach after she was allegedly seen throwing rocks and sand multiple times at a wild sea lion.

In the video posted to TikTok by user “raspberryblush_” on Feb. 26, a sea lion appears to be sleeping on the beach at La Jolla Cove, when a little girl is filmed allegedly grabbing a handful of rocks and sand and hurling it at the animal, CBS 8 reported.

In response, a lifeguard proceeds to publicly request she leave the beach. (RELATED: Man Pleads Guilty To Take Two 4-Week-Old Bear Cubs From Den)

“Little girl in the purple, you can leave now, thanks,” the lifeguard states.

When speaking with CBS 8, the woman who filmed the interaction claimed the child had thrown rocks and sand at the sea lion two times before the lifeguard spoke up.

“The mom looked shocked because they finally said something,” she said to CBS 8.

The video has since garnered over two and a half million views and 409k likes. In the comments, a number of users were praising the lifeguard for her actions and some were questioning why the child’s guardian had allowed the girl to disturb the animal. (RELATED: How Drug Cartels Ruined California’s Wildlife)

“I am just shocked that people would even get that close to them. Wild animals can be so unpredictable and to have your children that close is mind blowing,” one user commented.

San Diego is well known for having seals and sea lions frequent its beaches, but, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, La Jolla is a specifically designated marine conservation site to preserve approximately two and a half square miles of habitats that are home to animals such as yellowtail fish, brown pelicans, and California sea lions.

Signs posted before entering the beach read, “Caution, do not approach seals/sea lions,” NBC 7 San Diego reported. (RELATED: Oil Spill Devastates Wildlife Off Coast Of California)

The signs shared by NBC 7 specifically state that “harassing” the wild animals is against the law.

“We’re privileged to share this space with them. Give them the space they deserve,” lifeguards reportedly stated over intercom at La Jolla on Sunday, the outlet noted.