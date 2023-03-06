Packers’ David Bakhtiari Defends Teammate Aaron Rodgers By Slamming Jimmy Kimmel As ‘Being On The Epstein Client List’

Oh shit! Shots fired!

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers during a recent episode of his nightly show regarding his comments made on “The Pat McAfee Show” about Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list.

For some reason — with all of the countless comments that Rodgers has made in the past few months that can be considered “weird” — Kimmel decided to highlight these particular comments, labeling Rodgers a “tin foil hatter.”

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Standing up for his quarterback (at least for now), Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari took a shot at Kimmel on Twitter, accusing him of being on Epstein’s list.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

I won’t get too much into how I personally feel about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list (though I’m sure I agree with most of you), but I do find it interesting that Jimmy Kimmel chose this particular thing to talk about.

Let’s be honest, and I love Aaron Rodgers, but he’s said a lot of weird shit over the past few months, and THIS is the particular topic that you want to talk about? Nearly a month after he said it? (RELATED: Raiders’ Darren Waller And Aces’ Kelsey Plum Get Married To Become New Las Vegas Power Couple)

It’s pretty weird, man. I’m just sayin’.