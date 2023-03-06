Editorial

Packers’ David Bakhtiari Defends Teammate Aaron Rodgers By Slamming Jimmy Kimmel As ‘Being On The Epstein Client List’

David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers during a recent episode of his nightly show regarding his comments made on “The Pat McAfee Show” about Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list.

For some reason — with all of the countless comments that Rodgers has made in the past few months that can be considered “weird” — Kimmel decided to highlight these particular comments, labeling Rodgers a “tin foil hatter.”

Standing up for his quarterback (at least for now), Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari took a shot at Kimmel on Twitter, accusing him of being on Epstein’s list.

I won’t get too much into how I personally feel about Jeffrey Epstein’s client list (though I’m sure I agree with most of you), but I do find it interesting that Jimmy Kimmel chose this particular thing to talk about.

Let’s be honest, and I love Aaron Rodgers, but he’s said a lot of weird shit over the past few months, and THIS is the particular topic that you want to talk about? Nearly a month after he said it? (RELATED: Raiders’ Darren Waller And Aces’ Kelsey Plum Get Married To Become New Las Vegas Power Couple)

It’s pretty weird, man. I’m just sayin’.