Cults, Cannibalism And Pedos: ‘The Last Of Us’ Is Pure Insanity

The eighth episode of ‘The Last Of Us’ aired Sunday, and it was pure, adrenaline-rush insanity featuring a cult-leading cannibalistic pedophile.

Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) have just one episode left in HBO’s already hit-series “The Last Of Us.” Their journey hasn’t really resulted in any meaningful progression on finding the Fireflies and figuring out why Ellie is somehow immune to cordyceps fungus. But it’s still absolutely thrillingly terrifying.

Episode Eight was arguably the scariest thus far, and we didn’t even see any victims of the cordyceps fungal outbreak. What we did see is the true evil held within humans, especially when pushed to the extremes of survival.

With Joel decaying from a violent stabbing, Ellie sets out to hunt game and figure out how the heck to get out of their current predicament. This is where she meets David, a seemingly kind preacher man with a large, starving flock. Though they initially manage to figure out an exchange — medicine for Joel for half of the deer that Ellie managed to kill — things take a dark turn pretty swiftly.

‘The Last Of Us’ Ep3 Explains How The End Of The World Happened In 3 Days, And It’s Terrifying | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Oh, and we witness the most beautiful love story written for the apocalypse ever 💕🤘🏽featuring Ron Swanson and the guy from White Lotus https://t.co/PeTchWBcXC — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 31, 2023

It turns out that Joel and Ellie had killed one of David’s group in a prior episode. Seeking revenge, his flock descend upon Ellie and Joel, and it goes exactly how you think.

Finally healing from the stabbing, Joel manages to kill off a number of the flock. But it’s really Ellie who absolutely steals the show in episode eight. While being held by David, she discovers he is clearly sexually attracted to her. She manages to play along with it just long enough to break his fingers, but not before she realizes that he and his clan were eating each other to stay alive.

Thankfully, Ellie not only ends up giving David cordyceps, but also burns down part of the resort where he and his clan are hauled up. As the episode ends, she and Joel realize they’re alive and safe and start walking off into the snow in a state of shock, clutching each other like father and daughter. (RELATED: ‘The Last Of Us’ Is Apparently Racist Now Because Nothing Can Ever Just Be Cool Anymore)

Though the episode didn’t end on a cliffhanger, my gut tells me the entire season will conclude on a huge one next week. Let’s all just pray the world doesn’t go to heck with a second pandemic or something real life between now and production of season two!