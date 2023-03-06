1 Dead, 9 Injured From ‘Large Crowd Pushing’ At New York Concert: Police

A “large crowd pushing” left one woman dead and nine others injured Sunday after possible gunshots caused a Rochester, New York, concert to erupt into a stampede, police say.

Rochester police responded to an 11:05 p.m. call about shots allegedly fired at a concert held at the city’s Main Street Armory, featuring musicians GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Officers arrived at the scene and found several people injured but nothing to indicate there had been a shooting, CNN reported, citing the Rochester Police Department.

“None of the injuries sustained to any of the victims were consistent with a person being shot,” Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams told the outlet. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots.” (RELATED: Man Shoots Girlfriend And Himself At Whataburger On Valentine’s Day: Reports)

🚨#BREAKING: One person killed and multiple others injured During Upstate New York Concert Stampede

⁰📌#Rochester | #Newyork Rochester Police Department says one person is dead and 8 others were injured when a panicked crowd tried to quickly exit after reports of shots fired… https://t.co/L2iJpUWdLZ pic.twitter.com/40myow3AQa — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 6, 2023

First responders brought three women to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where a 33-year-old female concert-goer was later pronounced dead, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans referred to the incident as a “tragedy of epic proportions” at a Monday morning press conference.

“[The situation] breaks my heart and is totally unacceptable,” he said.