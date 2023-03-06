Newly Released Jan. 6 Footage Undercuts Claims Against Sen. Josh Hawley

New footage from the Jan. 6 riot shows Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley running out of the Capitol building behind colleagues, undercutting claims he ran out in fear.

Footage aired by Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows Hawley running with a group of colleagues and he appeared to be one of the last out.

Here is the full video that the January 6 Committee left out of their hearing.pic.twitter.com/wu8Q80b18y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

The footage showing Hawley running out of the Capitol building was also aired during the Jan. 6 committee hearings. When it was aired during the hearing by Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, audience members were heard erupting in laughter. Luria tried to make the claim that Hawley, who was seen earlier in the day raising a fist to those gathered outside the capitol security gates prior to the riot, was now scared of the group he allegedly instigated. (RELATED: ‘Indefensible’: Sen. Hawley Presses FBI Director Christopher Wray On Fleeing Hearing About Hunter Biden)

Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

Hawley’s communication director, Abigail Marone, reacted to the footage, tweeting, “reminder that the ‘producers’ who the clownshow Jan 6 committee hired knew what they were doing when they lied to the American people. They had all the footage and chose to take it out of context to go after their political opponents like Josh Hawley. And they bragged about it.”

Reminder that the “producers” who the clownshow Jan 6 committee hired knew what they were doing when they lied to the American people. They had all the footage and chose to take it out of context to go after their political opponents like Josh Hawley. And they bragged about it. pic.twitter.com/T6Icnnlkm5 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 7, 2023

“The American people should’ve had the full context all along,” she added. “Instead we got a Democrat political ad funded by our taxpayer dollars.”