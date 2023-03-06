Paige Spiranac Speaks About Nudity On Her Subscription Website

If you came here a little thirsty, you’re going to have to go somewhere else to get hydrated.

Online golf influencer Paige Spiranac launched her subscription website OnlyPaige back in January, but fans who were expecting to see a blonde naked lady went away disappointed.

On a recent episode of her “Playing A Round” podcast, Spiranac said there will be no nudity featured on her website whatsoever, which she was was designed that way on purpose.

“I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose,” said Spiranac.

This quote from Spiranac stuck out to me the most:

“I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that. I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years.”

I want to give her props for her understanding that the “sex sells” gimmick can eventually come back to bite you down the line, but my whole thing is, she’s already doing it with the cleavage shots. She can say what she wants about not wanting to do nudity, but it’s pretty obvious what she’s up to, and this is why she’s always complaining about “haters” getting mad at her. And even showing cleavage, at least the way I see it, can come back to haunt you. (RELATED: Raiders’ Darren Waller And Aces’ Kelsey Plum Get Married To Become New Las Vegas Power Couple)

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not hatin’ on her or anything, but all I’m saying is, it’s a bit contrary.

Does “one tit at a time” ring a bell?

It’s just a very, very thin line with this kind of shit.

Regardless though, Paige…