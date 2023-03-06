REPORT: Pete Davidson Slammed His Car Into Someone’s House In Los Angeles

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson reportedly lost control of his Mercedes and smashed into the side of a Los Angeles home at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement said Davidson was behind the wheel and his girlfriend, Chase Sui-Wonders. was in the passenger seat at the time of the collision, according to TMZ. It remains unclear why Davidson lost control of the vehicle, but initial reports indicate he was traveling at a high rate of speed. The preliminary investigation allegedly ruled out drugs and alcohol as a cause of the incident.

Pete Davidson, Chase Sui-Wonders crash car into home in Beverly Hills: cops https://t.co/XCp8180Z3V pic.twitter.com/vcqs6eGmTr — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2023

Sources reportedly indicate Davidson and Sui-Wonders were traveling through the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills when Davidson hopped a curb and hit a fire hydrant, taking it right out of the ground. His vehicle left skid marks all over the lawn of a nearby home before slamming into the side of the house and coming to a stop, according to TMZ.

Images of the crash site don’t show all angles of the incident aftermath, but sources close to the situation confirmed Davidson’s car did crash into the home, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Thank You God She’s Ok’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Image After Mother Gets In Serious Car Crash)

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui-Wonders hit the side of a Beverly Hills home Saturday night in a car they were driving, this after arriving back in L.A. from their Hawaiian vacation. https://t.co/DylU5zLfJw — TMZ (@TMZ) March 6, 2023

Nobody involved sustained any injuries, according to TMZ. Police responded to the scene and are currently conducting an investigation into what exactly caused the crash, the outlet reported.

Nobody was arrested or cited at the scene of the collision, according to TMZ.