Previously Unseen Jan. 6 Footage Reveals Officers Apparently Leading QAnon Shaman Through Senate Halls

Previously unseen footage from Jan. 6 released by Fox News shows officers seemingly escorting the so-called “QAnon Shaman” through the halls of the Capitol building.

Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release after he entered a plea deal for charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building among other charges related to his involvement in Jan. 6, according to the Department of Justice.

Chansley was seen shirtless at the Capitol, covered in face paint and wearing a pair of horns during the riot. Prosecutors alleged Chansley “stalked” the halls.

“The defendant then stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation’s lawmakers, and flouting the ‘opportunity’ to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors,” prosecutors argued in their filing.

Video footage of Jan. 6 exclusively released by Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, however, appears to show officers escorting Chansley through the halls of Congress.

🚨BREAKING: Never before seen video of January 6 shows Jacob Chansley, the QAnon Shaman, being led through the Capitol by police the entire time that he was in the building. pic.twitter.com/rikoRMWezF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

The video shows Chansley walking with two officers, at one point even walking past a group of several officers who do not appear to try to arrest or stop Chansley. (RELATED: FBI Shielded Identities Of Undercover Assets Who May Have Been Inside Capitol On Jan. 6, Whistleblower Says)

“Virtually every moment of [Chansley’s] time inside the Capitol was caught on tape,” Carlson said of the footage. “The tapes show that Capitol police never stopped Jacob Chansley. They helped him. They acted as his tour guides.”

Chansley was not accused of assaulting any law enforcement or destroying government property, though prosecutors argued he deserved a harsh sentence because, while his actions were non-violent, he “showed no remorse in the days after the event,” Politico reported.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy provided Carlson with more than 40,000 hours of footage from the riot.