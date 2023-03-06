Drag ‘Icons’ Perform At Historic London Church

Stars of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” reality competition show performed at St. James Church Picadilly in London on Saturday night, according to the church’s website.

“PREACH! is a new drag night for London’s West End, in the unique setting of St James’s Church Piccadilly,” the website reads. “St James’s is widely known for its pioneering welcome of LGBTQAI+ communities and other marginalised people and groups.” (RELATED: ‘HerShe’: Hershey’s Celebrates International Women’s Day With Biological Male, Sparks Backlash)

“As part of its mission to celebrate artistry and ingenuity in every walk of life, for the first time in its 340 year history, St James’s will welcome drag icons from around the world to perform beneath its ornate gold ceiling, showcasing some of the biggest names in the art of drag, as well as fresh talent,” the site continues.

Listed performers included Drag Queens River Medway and Veronica Green, both of whom are stars on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The church will be hosting another drag event put on by the group in June to “kick off pride month,” and ticket prices start at the equivalent of $12 USD.

St. James Picadilly — also known as St. James-in-the-fields — is a Church of England parish church built by famed architect Christopher Wren and dedicated in 1684.

The Church of England voted in February to allow clergy to bless same-sex civil marriages, but the church still bars clergy from performing religious weddings for same-sex couples.