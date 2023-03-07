CNN Guest Says Chris Rock, Comedians Who Make Fun Of Black Women Need To Get Slapped

A CNN guest said Tuesday that Chris Rock and other comedians who make fun of black women deserve to get slapped.

Candace McDuffie argued in a Sunday op-ed headlined “Chris Rock Still Deserved To Be Slapped by Will Smith” that “words — especially ones that make Black women the punchline — should have consequences.”

McDuffie doubled down on the claims during a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN.

“It’s not so much about being slapped as much as it’s about accountability, right? He has made black women specifically the butt of his jokes for years and he’s finally being held accountable,” McDuffie said. “So I feel this kind of sets the precedent going forward, hopefully, that people will be more careful about how they treat black women.”

Host Don Lemon asked whether audiences might conclude that McDuffie was “condoning violence.”

“Honestly, sitting here, you know, calling Jada out of her name, making fun of her hair condition, talking about her alopecia — words can be violent as well,” McDuffie responded. “And, as we see black girls and women, we suffer abuse at higher rates in this country, so continuing to humiliate us only perpetuates this.” (RELATED: Will Smith Fires Off A Series Of Excuses As To Why He Hit Chris Rock)

During the 2022 awards show, Smith walked on stage and smacked Rock in the face after he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair. After the slap, Smith screamed at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

Rock spoke out during a recent Netflix special, claiming that Pinkett Smith “started this shit” by publicly calling for Rock to drop out of hosting the 2016 Oscars after her husband failed to score a Best Actor nomination for his film “Concussion.”

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a fuck? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said. “That’s what the fuck happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this bitch. She started this shit. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”