Cops Investigate Mysterious Cases Of Mannequins Hanging From Overpasses

Nova Scotia police are investigating two separate incidents of mannequins hanging from highway overpasses in recent weeks.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a Saturday call after an ambulance struck a mannequin hanging from Highway 101. The impact destroyed the vehicle’s windshield and left the ambulance inoperable. The two paramedics and the one patient in the vehicle were unharmed, according to the RCMP.

This incident closely resembles a Feb. 25 police response to a call in Little Brook, Nova Scotia, in which a mannequin dressed in blue jeans and a sweater was also hung from a Highway 101 overpass, Haligonia reported.

The mannequin from the March 4 incident was reportedly dressed in orange clothing with “Justice For Vernon” written on it, according to the RCMP. Canadian news outlets have speculated this is in connection to the home-invasion death of 64-year-old Vernon Doucet, Global News reported.

Both incidents are part of ongoing investigations by the RCMP.