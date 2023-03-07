7-Year-Old Saves 3-Year-Old Brother After 100-Foot Fall Off Cliff In Oklahoma

A 3-year-old Oklahoma boy survived a fall from a 100-foot cliff, thanks in part to the heroic actions of his 7-year-old brother.
The two boys were exploring a trail in Sulphur’s Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Feb. 25 with their grandmother and another sibling. Three-year-old Riley Duke then fell off a cliff and landed into the icy creek below. Without hesitation, his older brother Dakota slid down the rocky cliff after him — a nearly 100-foot vertical drop —The Oklahoman reported.
Upon reaching his injured brother, Dakota jumped into the creek, lifting his brother’s head out of the water and keeping him stable until park officials could reach them, The Oklahoman stated.
“If it wasn’t for him, his baby brother wouldn’t be here today,” the boys’ mother, Amy Branom, told the outlet.
After receiving the call, park officials rushed to the scene, accompanied by Murray County EMS and the Sulphur Fire Department, which reached the boys, provided treatment and transported them to hospitals in just a matter of minutes.
“(My mom) said that they ran, ran as fast as they could down the path,” Branom said of the park rangers. “They were looking for places where they could cut through to get there faster. And while she was going down the mountain … she was on the phone with 911.”