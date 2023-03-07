Two Americans Who Were Caught In Cartel Crossfire, Kidnapped Make It Back To The US: REPORT

Two of the four American citizens who got kidnapped in Mexico at a cartel crossfire were found on Tuesday and reportedly have made it back to the U.S., according to The New York Post.

The two survivors, identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee and Eric James William, were immediately rushed to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas, escorted by the Mexican authorities and National Guard trucks, as reported by the NYP. The Mexican authorities said McGee was injured and William had a bullet in his leg that was non-life threatening, USA Today reported. (RELATED: FBI Seeking 4 Americans Kidnapped In Mexico)

The incident highlights the ongoing drug war that has plagued Mexico for decades and the growing business of “medical tourism,” according to CNN. The country has become a hotspot for Americans seeking cheap medical procedures.

McGee and William traveled with Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, from South Carolina to Mexico so that McGee could undergo a cosmetic medical procedure, CNN reported.

They were found in a rural area of Matamoros, near the Gulf coast, also known as “Bagdad Beach,” with the local authorities reporting that they would receive proper medical attention, according to the NYP. The group of four got abducted at gunpoint in what looks like to be a case of mistaken identity, as the abductors believed them to be Haitian drug smugglers, a law enforcement official with close proximity to the investigation, told The Dallas Morning News.

The two victims, Woodard and Brown, were found dead on Tuesday, and the Mexican authorities will bring their bodies back to the U.S. after further examination, according to CNN.

