REPORT: Biden Regulator Asked Twitter To ‘Identify All Journalists’

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reportedly demanded that Twitter “identify all journalists” with access to company records as a part of their probe over Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The social media behemoth now under Musk’s dictate has reportedly received demands in 12 separate letters sent since the Tesla CEO’s Oct. 27 takeover, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The specific demands honing in on the identities of journalists reportedly pertain to those which were granted access to company records. These letters were obtained by the House Judiciary Committee, which reportedly planned to publish excerpts in a staff report concerning the FTC-led investigation into Twitter. (RELATED: Elon Musk Plans To Give Pink Slip To 75% Of Twitter Employees)

Which journalists a company or its executives talks to is not remotely the government’s business. This is an insane overreach https://t.co/87JdDQ2s0P — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 7, 2023

Other demands issued by the FTC reportedly included requests for internal communications related to Musk, business decisions including its revised “blue check” subscription service, as well as records pertaining to Twitter’s staff reductions in the wake of Musk’s acquisition of the company, the outlet noted.

“We are concerned these staff reductions impact Twitter’s ability to protect consumers’ information,” an FTC official wrote to Twitter’s lawyers, according to a copy of the letter viewed by The WSJ. (RELATED: FTC Commissioner Announces Resignation, Cites Biden-Appointed Chair’s ‘Abuse Of Power’)

The FTC’s demands are part of its plan to have Musk testify regarding his purchase of Twitter as part of the regulator’s probe, The WSJ reported.