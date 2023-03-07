Gunman Sent Facebook Apology To Victim After Shooting Him At Point-Blank Range: DOJ

Washington, D.C., resident Stefen Farmer sent a Facebook message apologizing to a victim he shot at point-blank range three days prior, according to a Tuesday press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Farmer was convicted for a February 2021 incident in which he shot a man at point-blank range in Northeast D.C., according to the DOJ. Farmer allegedly messaged the victim on Facebook three days later to apologize “for the inconvenience” of the shooting. (RELATED: 3 Men Wearing Fake CIA Jackets Foiled In Robbery Attempt)

District Man Found Guilty of Charges for Shooting a Man in Northeast Washington https://t.co/mE5CKhDSFu @DCPoliceDept — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) March 7, 2023

Farmer was sitting in an SUV when the victim, a “longtime friend,” walked up to the car to have a conversation, according to the DOJ. Farmer proceeded to ask the victim for $2, and when the victim allegedly refused, Farmer got out of his car and shot him as he attempted to walk away. Two bullets hit the victim, causing injuries to his hand and leg. A mutual friend of both men pushed Farmer while he was firing his gun, causing him to stop firing at the victim, according to the DOJ.

The two men had been friends since childhood and typically hung out in the same neighborhood, D.C. Witness reported in February. Farmer had allegedly given the victim’s son $10, prompting him to ask the victim for the $2. The victim later said Farmer should not have given any money to his son, according to the outlet.

A two-week trial took place at the Superior Court of D.C., and Farmer was found guilty of aggravated assault while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with significant bodily injury, three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a license and lesser firearms offenses, according to the DOJ.