Hayden Panettiere Had Jaundice And Lost Hair In Clumps Due To Addiction

Famous actress Hayden Panettiere admitted to suffering serious mental and physical setbacks as a result of her alcohol addiction issues and said she struggled to find a way to regain control of her health.

Panettiere said turning 30 was a difficult transition for her and that she experienced scary physical warning signs during her interview for the Women’s Health April cover. “I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice,” she said. “My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there,” said Panettiere. “My hair was thin and coming out in clumps.”

So proud to be a part of the @WomensHealthMag family! pic.twitter.com/ZgVddBnCmN — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) March 6, 2023

The 33-year-old star got candid about turning to alcohol to suppress her anxiety when she took a break from the entertainment industry. She spoke of the many struggles she faced all at the same time as her body began to react to her alcohol addiction.

“I struggled with sleep deprivation,” she said. “Sleep is massive. It affects your motor skills, your ability to think, and your overall health.”

She described the difficult journey she took as she attempted to recover without the aid of substances, and admitted to checking in to rehab for the second time in 2021, according to Women’s Health. (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She Drank So Much Her Therapist Quit On Her)

#HaydenPanettiere is making her first red carpet appearance since her brother’s death. pic.twitter.com/eGRi9tzlQH — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 7, 2023

Panettiere was determined to overcome this setback and enrolled for a 12-step program along with trauma therapy.

“I did a lot of work on myself,” she said. “After eight months of intensive therapy, I felt like I had this blank canvas to work with.”

She described the emotional aspects of her journey and the effort it took for her to come to a more stable place in her life.

“A big part of my therapy has been living in forgiveness,” she said.

Her physical health has improved, and the actress continues to maintain her focus on her mental and emotional healing as well. “My mental health has been, just like everybody out there, you’re not alone. It’s been a battle,” she said.

“It’s an everyday battle and one that today I am happy to say I am winning. And I hope you are too.”