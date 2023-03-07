‘Putting Them In Harm’s Way’: DCNF Reporter Describes Northern Border Chaos

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter described the situation on the U.S. border with Canada during a Tuesday Newsmax appearance, saying conditions were very similar to those on the border with Mexico, as migrants crossed “with impunity.”

“You know, it’s actually something that a lot of people would be shocked by because a lot of complaints from the residents up there are similar to what we hear at the southern border: That you have migrants crossing basically with impunity on their property, going into their vehicles, leaving trash everywhere and putting them in harm’s way,” DCNF investigative reporter Jennie Taer told “The National Report” co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. “That’s been the biggest complaint, after speaking to folks like Dan Cowan, who you just showed on the screen, he spoke to me about his fears.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Northern Border Residents Say They’re ‘Overwhelmed’ And ‘On Edge’ Over Illegal Migration Surge)

WATCH:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in fiscal year 2022, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP that fiscal year, Fox News reported. CBP reported encountering 230,000 people in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023, another 233,470 people in November, the second month of fiscal year 2023 and over 250,000 in December.

CBP reported that encounters in the Swanton sector, which covers parts of New York and Vermont, increased 900%, with many migrants taking taxis from Canada to the United States. Agents and family members said that many agents on the U.S.-Canada border are counting down the days until they can take retirement.

“He used to love his job. He’d come home, he’d talk about it happily. Now, he comes home defeated,” one spouse of a Border Patrol agent told the DCNF.

“It has become a humanitarian issue and a national security issue,” Taer said, noting that Cowan expressed fears that he would find deceased migrants after the snow melted.

