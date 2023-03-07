Kim Jong Un’s Sister Threatens US, South Korea Over Recent Joint Military Drills

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un, warned the U.S. and South Korea Tuesday about repercussions for Monday’s B-52 bomber demonstration, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement to North Korean state media, Kim and later the country’s foreign ministry blasted the joint U.S. and South Korea B-52 bomber military drill over the Korean Peninsula the previous day. While not going into specifics, she warned that her country is prepared to respond, according to the AP.

“We keep our eye on the restless military moves by the U.S. forces and the South Korean puppet military and are always on standby to take appropriate, quick and overwhelming action at any time according to our judgment,” Kim said in a statement to North Korean media according to the AP. “The demonstrative military moves and all sorts of rhetoric by the U.S. and South Korea, which go so extremely frantic as not to be overlooked, undoubtedly provide (North Korea) with conditions for being forced to do something to cope with them,” she said.

#REPORT: North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Warns North Korea Is Ready To Act Against U.S. & Other Countries. pic.twitter.com/gMZe2QMY6G — Straightouttathe6ixtv (@sot6ixtv) March 7, 2023 In a separate statement, North Korea’s foreign ministry called the B-52 flyover a reckless provocation, according to the AP. “There is no guarantee that there will be no violent physical conflict,” should the drills continue, the statement added, according to the AP. (RELATED: North Korea Threatens ‘Powerful’ Response To Largest Ever US-South Korea Air Drills) The U.S. and South Korean military’s drill Monday was the latest in a series of recent drills over the peninsula in response to North Korea’s record number of missile tests conducted last year. Last week, the allies announced they will be conducting a computer-simulated command post training from March 13 to 23 to restore their largest spring field exercises which were last held in 2018, according to the AP. “The United States remains committed to the security of the ROK and our combined defense posture in accordance with the U.S.-ROK Alliance,” a State Department spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. They added that their exercises are “Longstanding, defensive, and routine,” and they hold no hostile intent towards North Korea. North Korea has a history of making explosive responses amid heightened tensions with South Korea and the U.S. over joint military exercises. Last month, after American and South Korean drills using B-1B bombers, the North Korean military responded by firing two short-range ballistic missiles. The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

