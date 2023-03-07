Majority Of Voters Say Any 2024 GOP Candidate Would Handle China Better Than Biden: POLL

A majority of American voters believe that any Republican candidate for the 2024 primary race would have a more effective strategy on China than President Joe Biden, according to a new poll provided as a written exclusive to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

When asked who would be more effective in tackling recent Chinese threats, with the upcoming presidential election in mind, 61% of bipartisan voters said “one of the GOP Presidential candidates” rather than Biden, according to a Trafalgar Group poll in partnership with the Convention of States. Only 20.7% of these voters believed the president would be better, and 18.3% were unsure.

U.S. officials have warned against the use of Chinese-made equipment and supply chains, as well as the threats of their defense technology. The Chinese spy balloons that traveled across the continental U.S. were national security breaches and China’s growing military threat against other Asian nations has caused a dire need for strengthened U.S. defense.

“President Biden has repeatedly tried to convince Americans that China is merely a competitor to the U.S. rather than an adversary. Not only does this poll show that the American people aren’t buying that, but China’s aggressive actions are making a mockery of Biden’s statement. The fact that voters overwhelmingly choose literally any unnamed GOP candidate over President Biden when it comes to addressing the threat from China shows how little trust Americans have in Biden’s abilities to deal with China,” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States, said in a statement included with the poll.

Republicans and Independents alike believe a GOP candidate would be more effective than the current president, with 88.3% and 53.4% respectively. (RELATED: Only 12% Of Democrats Think Biden Should Be The Party Leader: POLL)

We have never had a potential adversary like China. So this week, I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to protect our national security against a wide range of foreign tech threats. pic.twitter.com/dw75yme4wK — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) March 5, 2023

A majority of Americans also reject the president’s conventional wisdom that China is a competitor of the U.S. and not an enemy, according to the poll. For instance, 62.7% of voters say that China is an adversary, and not a competitor.

Across the board, voters believe China is not just a competitor, with Republicans, Independents, and Democrats polling at 70.5%, 66.2% and 53.2%, respectively. Only 26.9% of voters believe they are a competitor and 10.3% are unsure.

The poll surveyed 1,082 likely 2024 voters across the country, and was taken from Feb. 22 – 26 with a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percentage points.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.