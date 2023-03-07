Michelle Obama Was ‘Uncontrollably Sobbing’ On Day Of Trump’s Inauguration

Former First Lady Michelle Obama claimed she broke down in tears when former President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Obama made the new revelation on her “The Light Podcast” which launched Tuesday. “When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” Obama said of her final trip on the presidential airplane.

“After the inauguration – and we know whose inauguration we were at – that day was so emotional on so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” she continued. “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere. So we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.” (RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Biden Is’ Doing A Great Job’ But Won’t Say If She Endorses Him For 2024)

I am excited to share that The Light Podcast from @HGMedia comes out tomorrow on @Audible_com! I’ll be joined by some of my closest friends to talk about overcoming fear, building strong relationships, kindling the light within ourselves, and so much more. pic.twitter.com/hxFsFOa34T — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 7, 2023

Obama said she was also upset that there was “no diversity” from the Trump administration.

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” she said, adding Trump’s inauguration didn’t draw a large crowd.