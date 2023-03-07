‘Non-Binary’ Sex Therapist Blames Alleged Bill Cosby Rapes On ‘Sex-Negativity’ In Society

A “non-binary” sex therapist who specializes in “fat positive sexual healthcare” blamed Bill Cosby’s alleged rapes on a culture of “sex-negativity” in a recently resurfaced video from a documentary on the disgraced actor.

The documentary is a multi-part mini-series titled “We Need To Talk About Bill Cosby.” Released Jan. 30, 2022, the series deals with allegations of rape against comedian Bill Cosby. (RELATED: ‘HerShe’: Hershey’s Celebrates International Women’s Day With Biological Male, Sparks Backlash)

“If we actually grappled with the fact that sex negativity is what causes this type of behavior, then we could create a world where, in an ideally sex-positive world, someone is able to pay conscious women to come and be drugged so that I can get my kink out, my fetish on having sex with unconscious people,” Sonalee Rashatwar said, a clip of the documentary shows. “There’s a consensual way to do that.”

I feel sick. This is beyond atrocious. This ‘non-binary sex therapist’, speaking in a documentary about Bill Cosby, suggests we: “Create a sex positive world where someone is able to pay conscious women to come and be drugged for a fetish for having sex with unconscious people” pic.twitter.com/luit5k3ABA — James Esses (@JamesEsses) March 6, 2023

Known as “The Fat Sex Therapist,” Rashatwar has called thinness a “white supremacist beauty ideal” and has advocated to “dismantle Western Civilization” as a means of ending “fatphobia.” Rashatwar has also said “Diet culture & fatphobia are forms of sexual violence.”