‘Mum, I’m Scared’: 9-Year-Old’s Last Words Heard Before She Was Fatally Shot

The last words from 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel were heard by a British court Tuesday in an ongoing case against her alleged murderer.

Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her Liverpool home in August 2022 after gunman Thomas Cashman, 34, chased a convicted burglar, Joseph Nee, into the property, the Telegraph reported. Pratt-Korbel’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, says that she was at home with her three children when Nee fell through the front door as he attempted to escape Cashman.

Korbel’s brother said he saw the gunman’s arm come through the door with the handgun, which he fired upon entry. Nee was apparently begging the Korbel’s for help, which one neighbor described as “the worst screaming I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Pratt-Korbel, hearing the chaos, ran downstairs screaming, “Mum, I’m scared!” These were the last words Pratt-Korbel ever said, according to reports from the trial, as she was then allegedly shot by Cashman. Korbel described feeling the bullet go past her, clipping her hand and going into her daughter’s chest, Sky News reported. (RELATED: Father Of Brutally Murdered Child Beats The Hell Out Of Accused Murderer In Court Room)

Cashman, 34, denies all charges against him, including the murder of Pratt-Korbel, attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent of the child’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, the outlet noted. The trial is expected to go on for at least four weeks, Sky News reported in another article.