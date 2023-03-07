Pregnant Woman Shot In Chicago While Allegedly Attempting To Rob Car: Police

A pregnant woman in Chicago, Illinois, died Monday after multiple rounds of gunfire hit her during an alleged car robbery attempt, police say.

Genesis Escobar, 21, and her unborn child were killed at around 1 p.m. after she reportedly entered a car in Belmont Cragin in the Northwest side of Chicago, allegedly with the intention of robbing it. A gunfight erupted between individuals inside the vehicle and someone outside, hitting Escobar in her shoulder, back and hand, police told ABC7. Though first responders pronounced Escobar dead at the scene, she was brought to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where doctors were unable to save her would-be firstborn, according to the outlet.

Escobar was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, ABC7 reported.

Chicago shooting leaves 21-year-old pregnant woman dead in Belmont Cragin neighborhood https://t.co/Aa9cT4aAOk pic.twitter.com/haeUBLHt3w — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) March 7, 2023

“My heart is broken in pieces,” Escobar’s friend Iris Alvarez said, according to CBS News. “She was also seven months pregnant with a baby girl.”

Escobar reportedly visited Alvarez’s daughter prior to the incident. She also texted her saying she was in trouble, but Alvarez’s daughter was asleep at the time of the message, according to the outlet. Both Alvarez and her daughter later woke up to the sound of gunshots. (RELATED: 2 Dead, At Least 8 Injured From ‘Large Crowd Pushing’ At New York Concert: Police)

“We looked out the window and seen that the vehicle — someone opened the driver door, walked around the vehicle, pulled the body out and drove off,” Alvarez said, according to Fox32. The driver also threw money on Escobar’s body before leaving the scene, CBS reported.

No suspects have been brought into custody in connection with the shooting at the time of writing, Fox32 reported.