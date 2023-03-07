REPORT: Disney Shelves Two Big ‘Star Wars’ Projects

The “Star Wars” cinematic universe will get a little smaller as Disney will shelve two major projects from Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige, according to a report.

Jenkins was set to direct a “Rogue Squadron” film from the “Star Wars” franchise, but the production was delayed in 2021. Disney took Jenkins’s project off the release schedule in 2022. She claimed in December that Disney asked her to return to the “Rogue Squadron” project and struck a new deal with her, but she was uncertain about whether the film would ultimately get made, The Verge reported.

Variety reports that sources claim the project is “no longer in active development at the studio.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy first announced the Kevin Feige-produced “Star Wars” film in 2019. As recently as May 2022, Michael Waldron, writer of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” had been tapped to write the script. However, Feige is reportedly preoccupied with a large number of projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Variety.

Disney, however, still has plenty of “Star Wars” projects in the works.

Taika Waititi’s “Star Wars,” announced in 2020, is still reportedly in the works with hopes of a theatrical release, The Verge reported. Waititi reportedly might star in the film himself. “Watchmen” producer Damon Lindelof and “Counterpart” writer Justin Britt-Gibson were reportedly tapped to write a “Star Wars” movie for two-time Oscar Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.