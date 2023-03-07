Vince Coglianese Comes Unglued Over Reaction To Tucker: ‘The Same Group That Lied About Covid, Jussie Smollett’

Daily Caller editorial director and WMAL radio host Vince Coglianese became unglued Tuesday over the left’s reaction to the release of never-before-seen Jan. 6 footage.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Daily Caller co-founder and Fox News host Tucker Carlson more than 40,000 hours of footage from Jan. 6. Carlson released certain footage Monday night and is slated to release another round Tuesday night.

The release has been met with criticism from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, but Coglianese ripped the negative reaction.

“Just amazing to listen to all these people try and lecture Tucker Carlson about propagandizing the public, lying to them about events we can see with our own eyes’. Really? This is the same crowd that lied to us about Trump-Russia collusion, this is the same crowd that lied to us about the origins of COVID and the involvement of lab leak,” Coglianese said. (RELATED: Schumer begs Rupert Murdoch To Kick Tucker Carlson Off Air Because ‘Democracy Depends On It’)

Just amazing to listen to all these ridiculous people lecturing @TuckerCarlson about telling the truth pic.twitter.com/ez5O92x5Jo — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 7, 2023

“They lied about Ivermectin, they said we were taking a horse medicine! This is the media that did this too. They weren’t taking horse medicine, they were taking medicine prescribed by a doctor. They lied about Jacob Blake, they lied about Michael Brown, they lied about Jussie Smollet, Nick Sandman, they lied about Kyle Rittenhouse, they lied about ‘mostly peaceful protests.’ They have just lied and lied and lied and then they stand up and say ‘don’t listen to that guy’ no, his record is way better than yours.”

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger slammed Carlson for allegedly spreading “offensive and misleading conclusions” about the riot. Manger also accused Carlson of making a “disturbing accusation” that officer Brian Sicknick’s death was not due to the riot. A medical examiner ruled that Sicknick died from natural causes after suffering two strokes following the riots.

McConnell held up the internal letter and said “I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of Capitol Police about what happened on January 6. My concern is how it was depicted, which is a different issue. It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”