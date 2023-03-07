White House Announces State Visit With South Korea

President Joe Biden will host South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House on April 26, the White House announced Tuesday.

The State Visit will be the second one of the administration and will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance. South Korean first lady Kim Keon Hee will also be in attendance, the White House said in statement.

“President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance as well as the United States’ unwavering commitment to the ROK. The Presidents will discuss our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Macron Criticizes Inflation Reduction Act During State Visit With US Lawmakers)

National security adviser Jake Sullivan met with his South Korean counterpart, Kim Sung-han, on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming State Visit.

“Sullivan reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of the ROK and the region and to providing extended deterrence through the full range of U.S. defense capabilities,” the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders also condemned North Korea’s “continued destabilizing activity” and Russia’s war on Ukraine, before speaking about continued cooperation to advance “technology leadership” and “address vulnerabilities in supply chains,” the statement read.

Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for a State Visit in December, where the leaders spoke about the need of supporting Ukraine, strengthening their partnership in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East, working with African partners and the need for nuclear deterrence.