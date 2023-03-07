Will Ferrell Went To NBA Game, Shot Threes, Drank Beer, Hung Out With Players In The Locker Room And Hugged 50 Cent

You gotta love Will Ferrell.

During Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers at Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the fans were treated with not just the game, but they were also in the presence of comedy legend and Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell.

Ferrell came to the arena well before the game started, and he found himself busy throughout the contest, playing a hype man role for the Pacers.

Before the game, Ferrell was seen draining threes (yes, on an NBA court), was seen chatting it up with Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle and hanging out with the players in the Pacers locker room, led the “Revving Up” pregame antics and also got a big hug from rapper 50 Cent. And between quarters, he was getting Indiana fans hype.

Will Ferrell showing off his range at @GainbridgeFH!🤯 pic.twitter.com/FdJLeJUQBr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 6, 2023

Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂 “Aaron, you’re not playing. You want some beer?” pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

the moment Will Ferrell is Revving Up the crowd and 50 Cent comes in for the assist.😂 pic.twitter.com/3iodOsvghS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Will Ferrell and 50 Cent meeting up before the game.🤝 pic.twitter.com/wyfBuQPVd3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Will Ferrell fired up the crowd before tonight’s game.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDNoFnlixo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Will Ferrell keeping the crowd pumped up going into the fourth quarter.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dINeS7iOko — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

This is pretty cool. I personally find Will Ferrell funny and I like his movies, and when you mix sports in the equation, it just makes him so much better. (RELATED: ‘Sh*t Lightweight Hilarious’: LeBron James Says That His Son Is ‘Definitely Better’ Than Players In The NBA)

I wish I could have been there.