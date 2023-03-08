BBC Stands By JK Rowling, Rejects Cancellation Attempt

The BBC will go forward with airing the sixth season of “Strike,” a television show based on the works of “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

The network faced pressure from activists to cancel the show due to Rowlings’ repeated comments about gender, which have infuriated transgender activists, and has apologized to Rowling twice over claims from its contributors that the author is transphobic. The network is “enthusiastic” about moving forward with a new season of the show, Deadline reported Tuesday.

The sixth season of “Strike” will be based on the book “The Ink Black Heart,” which Rowling wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The book’s plot centers on the murder of a successful internet personality accused of hatred towards the transgender community. Transgender activists have accused the book of spreading transphobia and racism.

JK Rowling: ‘14 is too young to decide whether to change gender’ https://t.co/MFHOHNVg5r — National Post (@nationalpost) March 8, 2023

Rowling has been accused of transphobia for several years, largely stemming from her belief that public policy should make a clear distinction between biological women and transgender women.

In 2020, Rowling criticized a news article that used the phrase “people who menstruate” instead of women. That same day, she tweeted a defense of the validity of the biological concept of sex, claiming that believing otherwise would result in the erasure in the global reality of women.

In a new podcast series called, “The Witch Trials of JK Rowling,” the author claimed that she “never set out to upset anyone.”