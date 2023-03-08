REPORT: Julia Fox’s Father, Brother Arrested In Connection To Alleged Ghost Guns And Drug-Related Materials

Police reportedly raided the home belonging to Julia Fox’s father and brother Wednesday and arrested the men in connection to alleged ghost guns and drug related materials, according to The New York Post.

Law enforcement officers said both men were taken into custody after an extensive police raid. Charges against them are pending at this time, according to The New York Post. A source close to the situation said investigators were tipped off by a number of suspicious packages that were allegedly delivered to the Manhattan address, the outlet noted. Ghost guns (guns without serial numbers) and 3D-printed parts, such as lower receivers, were allegedly located at the home. Unidentified pills, a pill press, fentanyl, cholorform, heroin, propane, and formaldehyde were also allegedly located at the residence, according to The New York Post.

Julia Fox’s father, brother busted as cops find ghost guns in apt : sources https://t.co/UKSUlspffZ pic.twitter.com/AXsw2ZLZKe — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2023

Neighbors reported seeing men in hazmat suits going in and out of the building belonging to the model’s brother and father “all day,” according to The New York Post. Fox had spoken publicly about her brother’s affinity for 3D printers, at one point saying he built them “for fun,” according to an interview with High Snob Society.

In addition to the alleged gun and drug-related paraphernalia, thousands of high-end wine bottles were also reportedly located at the residence, and the source claimed there was an “inordinate amount of stuff” that captured the attention of the officers, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Kodak Black After He Tested Positive For Fentanyl)

Officers were reportedly seen leaving the building with a box of papers and wires roughly 12 hours into the raid, the outlet reported. It is not believed that either of the men had previous run-ins with the law.

Fox, model and former girlfriend of Kanye-West, was reportedly not in the area at the time of the raid, according to The New York Post.