Larry Hogan Won’t Rule Out Third-Party Run For President In 2024

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is leaving the door cracked on a third-party run for the 2024 presidential election, according to ABC News.

Hogan was highly speculated to run as a Republican in 2024, but announced Sunday that he would not be running for the nomination after giving it “serious consideration.” The former governor told ABC News Tuesday that in the case of a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, he would consider a run as an independent.

“I have ruled out seeking the Republican nomination. And I haven’t ruled that out [running as an independent]. But it’s not something I’m really working toward or thinking about,” Hogan told ABC News.

Hogan was a successful governor of a blue state, and left office in January after completing his two terms. The moderate Republican went out with a 77% approval rating in the state.

The former governor is a the national co-chair for the third-party organization No Labels, who is seeking a “unity ticket” to provide a less-extreme candidate than that of Trump or Biden. The former governor said this would be a last-ditch effort to prevent either of them from retaining office.

“I mean, they’re not trying to start a third party. They’re not committed to doing that. But in case the country is burning down, you may have to have an alternative,” Hogan told ABC News.

Democratic think tank Third Way wrote a memo, obtained by Politico, voicing their concerns about such a ticket. The group worries Democratic votes would be peeled away from Biden, giving a boost to the GOP candidate in 2024.

Hogan seemed to be willing to be on such a ticket in the event that it is triggered, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says He Won’t Run For President)

“If you got to an election when the nominees were Biden and Trump and 70% of America didn’t want that, you wouldn’t rule it out, right?” he told ABC News.

Hogan’s team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.