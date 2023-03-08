Karine Jean-Pierre Doubles Down On Claim That Capital Riots ‘Cost Police Officers Their Lives’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Fox News host Tucker Carlson again Wednesday after Carlson further discussed new footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building.

“We agree with the chief of Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers, you heard them all yesterday, you guys reported on it, who have condemned the false depiction of the unprecedented violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law which cost police officers their lives,” Jean-Pierre said. (RELATED: White House Attacks Tucker Carlson Over Jan 6 Coverage)

Jean-Pierre condemns Tucker Carlson for telling “a false depiction” about January 6 and then says it was “a violent attack that cost police officers their lives.” No police officers were killed on January 6. pic.twitter.com/qVZ2Q4mPjL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 8, 2023

Jean-Pierre referred to the criticism of Carlson in a letter from Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who criticized Carlson’s use of footage showing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick walking during Jan. 6 during his show Monday. Sicknick died of natural causes after suffering two strokes on Jan. 6, the D.C. medical examiner ruled, contradicting reports from The New York Times and other media outlets that Sicknick’s death resulted from injuries sustained during the riot.

Four other police officers committed suicide in the months after the riot.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York demanded Tuesday that Carlson be prevented from airing further footage of the Capitol riot, while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also criticized Carlson. Carlson called out McConnell and Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mitt Romney of Utah for siding with Schumer.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy provided Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation, access to over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage that existed was 14,000 hours.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.