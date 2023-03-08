Keanu Reeves Literally Took The Red Pill From ‘The Matrix’ Set

Keanu Reeves got candid with fans during a Reddit Ask Me Anything on Saturday and admitted to taking the epic red pill from the set of “The Matrix.”

The famous actor was witty and welcoming as he took questions about the plethora of major roles he has played in a long list of blockbuster movies. Reeves answered a question about what, if anything, he had “stolen” from movie sets he has worked on. Although he claims not to have swiped anything, he told the interviewer that he’s been given plenty of prominent props over the years.

“Not stolen … the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me,” Reeves said, according to People.

The original red pill belongs to Reeves and is part of his personal movie memorabilia collection.

The very cool “Matrix” memento is a keepsake that fans didn’t expect to hear about. The red pill originated from the set of the world-famous 1999 movie and is connected to one of the most famous scenes from the film.

The scene involved Laurence Fishburne’s character Morpheus presenting Reeves’ character, Thomas Anderson (Neo), with a critical decision to make. The red pill allowed Neo to see the truth about his false reality, while the blue pill would give him the ability to return to his normal life and live in blissful ignorance. Online political commentators later adopted “redpilled” as a right-wing equivalent of “woke,” describing a person who has become aware of large-scale societal deceptions. (RELATED: Keanu Reeves Reveals Clause In Contract That Prevents ‘System Of Control And Manipulation’)

The famous actor made his choice in the movie — and fans have discovered he made the choice in real life, too.