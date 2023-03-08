Los Angeles Clippers Building Flashy New Stadium, Owner Steve Ballmer Goes Ballistic About Bathrooms

This is exactly how you want your owner to be.

Pretty soon, the Los Angeles Clippers won’t have to share a stadium with the in-town Lakers anymore as their Intuit Dome continues to progress in Inglewood, California.

Former Microsoft CEO and current Clippers owner Steve Ballmer appeared at the construction site Monday and spoke to everyone there. While doing so, he ended up getting hyped about his new arena in a way that only Ballmer can pull off.

“1,160 toilets and urinals!” yelled Ballmer to the crowd. “Three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals. We do not want people waiting in line. We want them back to their damn seats at the end of the half, before the game.”

While giving his speech, Ballmer was surrounded by Clippers stars Kawhi Leonaord, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

La Clippers owner Steve Ballmer fired up about one of the Intuit Dome’s signature features: “Toilets! 1,160 toilets and urinals! Three times the NBA average! … We do not want people waiting around. We want them back to their d—- seats.” pic.twitter.com/Zphre8ZMRL — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 7, 2023

My fandom is fortunate to be blessed with good sports owners: Micky Arison (Miami Heat), Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins) — even Liberty Media has stepped up for my Atlanta Braves. And then I have David Beckham with Inter Miami FC and Todd Boehly with Chelsea FC. And Vincent Viola has done solid by my Florida Panthers.

Clippers fans, we’re lucky. Though my owner Micky Arison is nowhere as passionate a speaker as Steve Ballmer is, he goes all out to win, and goes all out to make the Miami Heat have the best image that it can. So I know how you’re feeling, Clipper Nation. (RELATED: Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk Refuses To Shake Hands With Russia’s Varvara Gracheva After Winning First Title)

It really does feel good to have fantastic ownership as a fan.