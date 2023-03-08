Med School Walks Back Alleged Race-Based Programs After Federal Investigation

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) revised or eliminated several scholarships and programs accused by medical watchdog Do No Harm Senior Fellow Mark Perry of being discriminatory after a federal probe was launched, Do No Harm reported.

Perry filed a complaint in September 2022 against eight scholarships and programs offered by the university that he claimed violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prevents race-based discrimination, and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prevents discrimination based on sex, according to Do No Harm. The Department of Education (DOE) Office for Civil Rights, which investigated the matter, informed Perry Feb. 28 that the case was closed after finding “credible information indicating that the complaint has been resolved,” the letter reads. (RELATED: California Medical School Under Federal Investigation For Operating Race-Based Clerkship)

The university made several changes to programs called into question by Perry.

The Underrepresented in Medicine Visiting Student Program, which originally was available to Black/African American, Native American, Hispanic and Pacific Islander students, was renamed to become the Achieving Health Equity by Advancing Diversity (AHEAD) — Visiting Student Program. The program is available to students from underrepresented groups, students with disabilities, rural communities, first-generation students, LGBTQ students “and other students interested in diversifying the physician workforce and/or addressing healthcare disparities in the communities they serve,” according to its website.

Over half of the top 100 U.S. medical schools have made some aspect of critical race theory mandatory. This shows that top schools are more concerned with virtue-signaling than improving outcomes for patients. pic.twitter.com/7EpF1sJ3ng — Do No Harm (@donoharm) March 7, 2023

The university confirmed to the OCR that it revised the language on its scholarship website to clarify that it does not discriminate against students of various statuses and backgrounds, the letter reads. The scholarships are “designed to promote a diversified health care workforce” and “all students are welcome to apply,” according to its website.

MUSC removed several programs from its Student Diversity Programs website including its Student Diversity Transition Forum, Visiting Externship Program, Student Ambassadors and Peer Mentors Program and its Residency Diversity Forum, according to Do No Harm. Its Mentoring Ensures Medical School Success program now reads it “does not exclude any students based on race, ethnicity or sex,” according to the website.

MUSC and Do No Harm did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

